MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,661 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $319.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

