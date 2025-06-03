MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 518 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $6,343,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 119,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,098,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,268,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

