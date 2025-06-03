FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.22.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $457.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.