MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 1,718 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 21,475.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Flex were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after acquiring an additional 569,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after acquiring an additional 361,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,220.06. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,255 shares of company stock worth $19,589,788 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Trading Up 0.2%

FLEX stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

