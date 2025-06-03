MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

