MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 124 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $3,783,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $443.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $453.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.