MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 114 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PTC were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after buying an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $146,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $59,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,753.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 282,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

