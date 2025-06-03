MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 1,931 AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,071,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CPLS opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

