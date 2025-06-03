MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 59 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of PODD stock opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.81 and a 200 day moving average of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $172.07 and a twelve month high of $329.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.