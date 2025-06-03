MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 59 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.81 and a 200 day moving average of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $172.07 and a twelve month high of $329.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

