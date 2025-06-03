Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 554,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $8,614,692.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,513,801.92. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 2,864 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $51,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,829.17. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,891,977 shares of company stock valued at $290,517,011 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,415.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,875,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

