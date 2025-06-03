MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Solventum were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Solventum Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.