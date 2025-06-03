Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

