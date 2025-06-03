Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.31. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 131 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

About Wilhelmina International

The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.