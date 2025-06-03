Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.52 ($11.62) and traded as high as GBX 995 ($13.48). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 987 ($13.37), with a volume of 62,202 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.66 million, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 866.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 857.52.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

