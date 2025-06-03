Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.04. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 47,984 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$50,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,423 shares of company stock valued at $71,862 over the last ninety days. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

