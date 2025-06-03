Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,116,582. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, May 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $372,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.4%

NET stock opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.08 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

