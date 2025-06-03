M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,007.45 ($13.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($14.29). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($14.02), with a volume of 15,619 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.32) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 1.0%

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 37.50 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($13.33), for a total transaction of £63,448.32 ($85,950.04). Corporate insiders own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

