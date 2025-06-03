Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 25.2%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

