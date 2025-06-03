Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,979.0 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Technogym in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Technogym has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

