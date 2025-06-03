Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of 807.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

