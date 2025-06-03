Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

PCRX stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

