Wellington Management Group LLP Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.44.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $261.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

