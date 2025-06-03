Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 193,011 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,344,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $110,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $92,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15,932.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

