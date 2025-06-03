Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 78,700 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.73% of Karat Packaging worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Karat Packaging

About Karat Packaging

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.