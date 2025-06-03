Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Holdings Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zenas Biopharma were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zenas Biopharma Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. Zenas Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36.

Get Zenas Biopharma alerts:

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zenas Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zenas Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zenas Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.