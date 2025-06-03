Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Holdings Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Zenas Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zenas Biopharma were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Zenas Biopharma Trading Up 5.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. Zenas Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36.
Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.
Zenas Biopharma Company Profile
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
