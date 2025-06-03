Wellington Management Group LLP Has $8.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

