Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 39,100 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.89% of CECO Environmental worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $954.35 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $135,264.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,539. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

