California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,445 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 399,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

