California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 234,831 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,831 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

