Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.97% of DNOW worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 579,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 336,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 308,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.20. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.