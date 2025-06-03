Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cabot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cabot by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cabot Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

