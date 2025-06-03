California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $555,292.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,739.58. This represents a 18.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,931 shares of company stock worth $10,875,975. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

