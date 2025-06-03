California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 747 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.