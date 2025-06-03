California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $76,197,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

