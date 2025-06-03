California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2%

DAR stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.