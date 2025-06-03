California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $12,218,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE RHP opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

