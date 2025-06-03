California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

ZWS opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

