California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 379 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

