Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 377,325 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 257.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,325 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

