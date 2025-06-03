Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 642,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 426,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $8,330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $35.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.