Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,758 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

FTEC opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

