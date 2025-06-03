California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 760 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

NYSE MTH opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

