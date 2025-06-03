California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,116,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 33,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 26.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

