Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,306 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

