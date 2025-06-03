California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3%

SIGI stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.