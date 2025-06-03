California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 251 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 5.0%

LITE opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $317,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,708.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $1,081,764. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.