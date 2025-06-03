California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,809 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

