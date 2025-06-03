Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Dutch Bros worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,218,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

