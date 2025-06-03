Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 54,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

