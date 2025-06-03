Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after acquiring an additional 237,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $174.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

